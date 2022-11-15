Categories
Video shows Miami hotel that hosted The Beatles, JFK being imploded

A Miami Beach hotel that once hosted The Beatles and President John F. Kennedy has been imploded in a series of explosions caught on video. 

The 17-story Deauville Hotel – which fell into disrepair and abandonment in recent years following its 1960s heyday – was demolished Sunday. 

Video captured of the demolition showed a crowd erupting in cheers as the building went down in a large cloud of dust. 

The hotel was built in 1957 and Kennedy spoke there to the Young Democrats Convention in 1961. 

VIDEO SHOWS DEFUNCT KENTUCKY COAL PLANT TOWERS BEING IMPLODED IN MASSIVE BLAST 

The Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, is seen being imploded Sunday.

(maruprincipito/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The Beatles performed there in 1964, recording six songs for “The Ed Sullivan Show,” drawing an estimated television audience of 70 million people. Celebrities such as Frank Sinatra, Tom Jones and Sammy Davis Jr. performed there as well. 

The property fell into disrepair over the years and was closed in 2017 after an electrical fire. Miami Beach officials and the family that owned the hotel sparred over millions of dollars in fines for various code violations. 

American TV host Ed Sullivan talks to Ringo Starr, George Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney of The Beatles, before the group's second appearance on 'The Ed Sullivan Show' on Feb. 16, 1964 at the Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. 

(Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images)

It is unclear what will now happen with the lot. 

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, a billionaire New York developer, wanted to buy the property and build a 350-foot-tall hotel and condo tower, but that plan is in limbo. The area has a 200-foot height limit and a city ballot measure that would have allowed the construction failed Tuesday.

The Deauville Hotel as seen on Feb. 6, 1964.

(CBS via Getty Images)

City officials say Ross may still be interested in purchasing the lot if an alternate plan can be worked out. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

