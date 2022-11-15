Virgin River season 5 theory: Brady to return to crime after huge clue

Brady had turned over a new leaf after falling in love with Jack’s sister Brie Sheridan (Zibby Allen) but things took a turn for the worse after he was wrongfully arrested for the season two attack on Jack.

As he fought for his freedom, Brady was stabbed in the stomach by one of Calvin’s men.

Thankfully, it missed a major artery so he survived the ordeal and although he was found to be innocent, his $500,000 bail was paid by an anonymous source.

After some investigation, Brie identified the generous donor as Melissa Montgomery, who would be taking over drug operations from Calvin.

In season five, fans could see Brady forced to return to crime to pay Melissa back, who seemingly wants him under her thumb.

Virgin River seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix