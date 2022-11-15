Voldemort Actor Is Ready To Return To Harry Potter Franchise

Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav said that he’s open to working with author J.K. Rowling on more Harry Potter content, and he’s not the only one. Actor Ralph Fiennes mentioned that there’s no question about returning to playing Voldemort for however long, he’d do it in an instant.

“No question about it,” Fiennes told Variety when asked if he would play Harry Potter villain Voldemort again. If Warner Bros. or Rowling called him to join future Wizarding World projects, Fiennes said he would jump right back in.

Fiennes played Voldemort in four of the original Harry Potter movies, starting with 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Before his appearance, the character was teased and whispered about, and even partially shown in the first movie as he possessed a professor at Hogwarts.

Last month, the actor defended Rowling against verbal abuse and death threats directed at the author for her outspoken beliefs about biological sex and trans people.

“J.K. Rowling has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings,” Fiennes said at the time. “It’s about how you become a better, stronger, more morally centered human being. The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling.”

In contrast, Harry Potter himself Daniel Radcliffe condemned Rowling for her limited beliefs in an open letter. “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Fiennes’ latest, The Menu premieres in theaters on November 18 from Searchlight Pictures.