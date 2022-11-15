Walmart Black Friday Sale Adds More Deals – Here Are The Best Ones

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Walmart is unleashing its next batch of Black Friday deals, which includes a generous Xbox Series S bundle, some highly affordable TVs, and a huge $70 discount on the Halo Infinite Collector’s Edition. All of these deals are available right now if you’re a Walmart+ member. If you’re not part of the monthly plan, then some deals won’t become available until 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET (November 14).

Plenty of deals are returning from last week, including most of the discounts on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch games. This includes Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $51, Madden NFL 23 for $23, The Quarry for $20, and Scarlet Nexus for $16. The Halo Infinite Collector’s Edition is the best game deal this week, as it comes with a bevy of collectible items and is currently seeing a $70 price cut. The coolest part of the bundle is the Energy Sword desk lamp–which looks just as cool as it sounds.

More Black Friday deals

If you don’t need a new video game, there are still plenty of reasons to check out the early Black Friday deals at Walmart. The popular Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds are down to just $69 (usually $149), making this a great time to upgrade from a budget pair of earbuds (or finally make the jump from an old, wired pair). There’s also a big discount on the Vizio V Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar, which is now listed for $148, down from $219.

Rounding out the sales are multiple gaming laptops, a powerful robot vacuum, portable speakers, and a few other assorted tech products. Walmart tends to add (and remove) deals every Monday, so check back often to see what’s changed. And be sure to tune in back on Black Friday, as there are bound to be hundreds of impressive new discounts.

Below you’ll find a list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart.