Warning issued to drivers over car part thefts that are on the rise

Recent data from LV= General Insurance found that car parts are becoming a target for thieves, with thefts of keyless cars continuing to rise. The most common targets for thieves include airbags, steering wheels and catalytic converters.

Since 2017, thefts of steering wheels have risen by 133 percent, with demand for airbags, gear sticks and any dashboard components also doubling.

The average claims cost for theft of a steering wheel and airbag is around £7,000, with the most expensive claim reaching £41,000 due to a write off of the vehicle because the entire dashboard was stolen.

Thieves are selling these items on to car garages, who can fit these parts at a much lower cost than buying them brand new.

With the cost of living crisis and bills rising for many, car owners may also be more inclined to accept a “second-hand” part to help lower the costs of maintaining and running a car.

READ MORE: Drivers warned of ‘common’ defrosting mistake that may crack windows