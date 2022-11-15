We Took Shots Of Nick Jonas’s New Tequila With Him, And That’s It, I’ve Officially Peaked

Sooo, you know Nick Jonas. He’s a busy guy! Between being an actor, musician, member of the incomparable Jonas Brothers, a coach on NBC’s The Voice, husband to Priyanka Chopra, and a loving father, he is also co-founder of tequila brand, Villa One.
And, you may be wondering, who is the other co-founder? Well, that’s none other than American menswear designer John Varvatos. Talk about a dream team!
Villa One is made in Jalisco in a craft distillery. It uses slow-cooked agave and is double-distilled in copper pots. They even use freshwater from their own artisan well on the property. Good stuff, right? So, when an invitation to attend a tequila tasting alongside these two talented men hit my inbox, we RSVP’ed “yes” at the speed of light. OK, let’s dive in:
I arrived within two minutes of the event start-time because I am fully incapable of being fashionably late to anything. Much to my relief, I was not the first person to show up! Phew! I got comfortable at the bar and admired the drink menu for the evening. Check out these stellar cocktails!!
I decided to start with No Money, No Honey, and boy was I excited to get my first taste of this celeb tequila. Well, guess what? It was FANTASTIC! And I’m not just saying that because I’ve been a Nick girlie since childhood. It was genuinely delicious. Of course, I owe a lot of credit to the fabulous bartenders who were preparing these drinks! But, I could tell right away I was drinking a quality tequila. It was silky smooth with no harsh aftertaste, and really blended well with the honey-lemon combination.
As I was enjoying my drink, the bar started to fill with more people. Suddenly, Nick Jonas and John Varvatos materialized in front of my very eyes!! They greeted the room, then stepped behind the bar to get drinks for themselves and their guests. I. Was. Gagged!!! They were so cool. What?!
Then, folks, something pretty darn iconic happened. Nick Jonas poured us SHOTS! Yeah, I’m still reeling. We took tequila shots with Nick Jonas. And, you know, I’ve had my fair share of tequila shots (sorry, mom and dad), and they’re not always very pleasant. We took these shots sans salt and lime, and I wouldn’t have had it any other way! It was probably the smoothest tequila shot I’ve ever taken, and I promise I’m not just saying that. You could immediately tell it was high-quality stuff. I swear I didn’t even make a face after taking it, and that’s saying something.
After everyone was nice and warmed up from their shots, it was photo op time! Here I am trying to keep my cool between our two incredible hosts.
OK, I had to try one more cocktail before I left. This time, I went for Down in Mexico. Campari isn’t usually my speed, but this was a pretty tasty drink. It was aromatic, slightly bitter, and overall refreshing. As I sipped it, I bumped into two of my lovely coworkers! We gushed about our longtime love of the Jonas Brothers, and discussed our drinks.
My colleagues Sam, Jenna, and I discussed our varying feelings on tequila. I’m definitely more of an overall fan than either of them, but Villa One is changing the game for them both! Sam mentioned not being able to take a tequila shot in the past and remarked on how she usually only enjoys tequila in margaritas, but folks, she did a shot tonight!! She was so brave! And, to her surprise, it was GOOD. Jenna had similar thoughts and told us she’d never had gold tequila straight-up before. I’m not sure I had either! Though we all usually prefer silver tequila over gold, the Reposado took us by surprise. Perhaps a new fav?? There was no burn, and I certainly can’t say the same for the tequila shots I’ve taken at bars in the past.
Not bad for a Monday night! Nick and John were very gracious hosts, and I’m pumped to now have their tequila brand on my radar. Though I liked the No Money, No Honey cocktail the best, everything exceeded my expectations — yes, even the shot. I can’t believe I didn’t even grimace. That’s the true test of a good tequila. If you want to learn more (or find a bottle for yourself), check out Villa One! Cheers!
BuzzFeed was provided the tequila and invited to the event for free, but was under no obligation to post a positive review.
