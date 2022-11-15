We Took Shots Of Nick Jonas’s New Tequila With Him, And That’s It, I’ve Officially Peaked

My colleagues Sam, Jenna, and I discussed our varying feelings on tequila. I’m definitely more of an overall fan than either of them, but Villa One is changing the game for them both! Sam mentioned not being able to take a tequila shot in the past and remarked on how she usually only enjoys tequila in margaritas, but folks, she did a shot tonight!! She was so brave! And, to her surprise, it was GOOD. Jenna had similar thoughts and told us she’d never had gold tequila straight-up before. I’m not sure I had either! Though we all usually prefer silver tequila over gold, the Reposado took us by surprise. Perhaps a new fav?? There was no burn, and I certainly can’t say the same for the tequila shots I’ve taken at bars in the past.