Wells Fargo Active Cash Card Review

Unlimited 2% cash rewards — Cardholders earn an unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no categories to activate or earnings limits to track.

There are other cards that offer higher cash back rates on certain categories, and while they can be worth it, they do require more effort. And they often are also subject to a cap and limited in what purchases they apply to. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is perfect for someone that wants an easy-to-use card that still offers high rewards: you’ll earn a best-in-class flat rewards right away on your purchases — with no limits or hoops to jump through.

$200 cash rewards sign-up bonus — New Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card holders can earn a $200 cash rewards sign-up bonus for spending just $1,000 in purchases in the first three months. Not only is this a very competitive sign-up bonus for a card with no annual fee, but it’s also one of the things that sets this Wells Fargo credit card apart from other 2% back cards. I’ve yet to come across another credit card with 2% unlimited cash rewards that also has a sign-up bonus.

15-month 0% APR intro offer — New cardholders can enjoy 0% intro APR on both new purchases and eligible balance transfers for a full 15 months. That’s a great offer, even when compared to cards marketed just for a 0% intro APR. It means that this card will allow you to avoid interest on purchases and balance transfers until 2024!

Keep in mind that balance transfers need to be made within the first 120 days to qualify for a reduced interest rate and a lower balance transfer fee.

No annual fee — In many cases, high rewards rates mean high annual fees. Not with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, which sports a $0 annual fee.

Cell phone protection — With the price of a typical cell phone in the hundreds of dollars, having some sort of insurance is a good idea. With this Wells Fargo card, you can get built-in cell phone protection of up to $600 just by paying your cell phone bill with your card. Coverage is subject to a $25 deductible.