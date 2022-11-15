What time and TV Channel is Ireland v Norway? Kick-off time, TV and live stream details for international friendly

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland begin their perpetration what will be a very tough Euro 2024 qualifying campaign this week with a visit from Norway. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Thursday’s match takes place at the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTE 2 from 7.00pm . The game is also being streamed live on the RTE Player. You can also follow the action as it happens in our liveblog on Independent.ie.

What’s the team news?

U21 stars Will Smallbone and Evan Ferguson have received their first call-ups at senior level and Mark Sykes has been added to the squad after Scott Hogan and Will Keane had to withdraw.

Derby pair Conor Hourihane and Jason Knight, Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary, Preston striker Troy Parrott, Fulham defender Shane Duffy and Wigan midfielder James McClean have not been included in Kenny’s latest squad.

Unfortunately for those fans hoping to get a look at Erling Haaland in the flesh, the Manchester City superstar has also been ruled out of the game.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Norway & Malta

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough), Liam Scales (Aberdeen, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United).

Forwards: Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

What is the head-to-head record like?

Since first meeting on 10 October 1937 in a World Cup qualifier that Norway won 3-2 at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, the sides have face off on a further 17 occasions. The overall record shows seven Ireland wins, eight draws and three Norway victories.

The most high profile game was at USA 94 where a 0-0 draw in New Jersey was enough to see Ireland into the last 16. The last game between the sides was a 2-1 win for Norway on 17 November 2010 during the Giovanni Trapattoni era

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Ireland number one Gavin Bazunu and Middlesbrough centre-half Darragh Lenihan have been talking to Aidan Fitzmaurice and Sean O’Connor after linking up with the squad.

Ireland’s women’s team were also in action this week as they began their World Cup preparation with a 4-0 win over Morocco but David Kelly has asked why the game slipped under the radar to a degree.

What are the match odds?

Ireland are 13/8, Norway are 8/5 and the draw is 21/10.

What are the camps saying?

We’ll bring you quotes from Stephen Kenny and Ståle Solbakken on Independent.ie when they face the press in the build-up to the game.