What to watch on Tuesday: ‘Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy’ airs on Netflix

FBI (CBS at 8) Maggie returns from medical leave to help the team investigate the deaths of a law student and a young man with possible gang ties. The Resident (Fox at 8) A teenage boy is treated when he falls unconscious after taking a suspicious pill, forcing Conrad to rush to find the boy’s brother before the same happens to him; a former patient serves court papers to Dr. Bell.

The Winchesters (CW at 8) The gang goes undercover to investigate a suspicious death, unearthing secrets from Ada’s past; Mary is asked to keep an eye on John.

La Brea (NBC at 9) The Harris family attempts to rescue Caroline and prevent the sinkholes but this quest endangers their newly united family; Ty tries to win a cure for Lucas.

Professionals (CW at 9) Peter and Vincent deal with a drone attack orchestrated by Zora’s people.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max finds a revenue-generating department at the hospital that has significant legal implications; Iggy finds a janitor with incredible talents; Reynolds makes plans for his father.

The Rookie: Feds (ABC at 10) Simone and Carter discover a plot to detonate dirty bombs across the city while searching for a missing scientist in the Angeles National Forest; Brendon searches for a birthday gift for Laura.

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (Netflix) In this stand-up special, Deon Cole considers romance, racist hotel showers and bedtime prayers.

Once Upon A Time In Londongrad (Peacock) BuzzFeed News investigative reporter Heidi Blake looks into the ties that bind Russian oligarchs, the U.K. government and Washington, D.C., in this Jed Rothstein-directed docuseries that charts how the U.K. became reliant on Russian money.

R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned (Netflix) In this sequel to 2013′s ‘R.I.P.D.’, Sheriff Roy Pulsipher is recruited by the Rest In Peace Department after dying in a shootout with a notorious outlaw gang, but his revenge is tabled when a world-ending gateway to the underworld is opened.

Neighborhood Wars (A&E at 9) Season 3.

The Curse of Oak Island (History at 9) Season 10.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Seth Rogen, Jeremy Pope, Bruce Springsteen.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jon Stewart, LCD Soundsystem.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Amy Adams, Maya Rudolph, Jenna Ortega, Bush.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Allison Janney, Joe Jonas, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo.