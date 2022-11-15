When Is the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals Starting?

Activision’s flagship event for Call of Duty (COD) Mobile the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 is currently underway. What started with four open in-game qualifiers to be played in March was followed by several stages to Stage 4. After the conclusion of the Regional playoffs for all regions, we now have our top 16 teams who will compete in Stage 5 of the World Championship slated for December 2022 for the title of CODM Champions. The finals event will mark the conclusion of four stages leading up to the offline LAN Championship with teams set to compete for a total prize pool of $2 million USD. Here are the details of the upcoming grand finals event.

COD Mobile World Championship 2022: Dates, Teams Qualified

The Stage 4 Regional playoffs events for India, Latin America, Japan, Europe and North America concluded in August with the Garena Finals and China Masters 2022: S4 concluding in September. Two teams qualified from India, Garena and China while three teams qualified from Latin America, Europe and North America. Japan is fielding one team for the finals. Here are all 16 teams which have qualified for the Stage 5 finals of the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2022: