Who do you think should deputise for King Charles? POLL





The Sovereign's request to change the 1937 Regency Act was read to the House of Lords on Monday, November 14. His statement said he would be "most content" if his sister and brother were given the ability to stand in for him to conduct official duties. The message signed by the King was read by Lord Chamberlain of the Household, Lord Parker of Minsmere, who is the most senior official in the Royal Household. It said that the change would "ensure continued efficiency of public business, when I'm unavailable. Such as while I'm undertaking official duties overseas". Peers approved of the message shouting out "hear, hear" from the red benches at the end of the message. Leader of the Commons, Penny Mordaunt, later delivered the message to the House of Commons, telling MPs that legislation would follow.

At present, the Counsellor of State role is given to the Sovereign's spouse and the next four members of the Royal Family in line to the throne aged over 21, regardless of their status. This means that Charles' Counsellors are his Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and non-working royals Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice. A legislative change would allow Anne and Edward to become Counsellors, yet it is reported that Andrew and Harry would not be revoked from the position, with the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex simply widening the pool of eligible royals. Counsellors are able to deputise for the King in their absence, due to ill health or travel abroad, and conduct official duties such as signing documents, receiving ambassadors and attending Privy Council meetings. However, "core constitutional functions" are reserved solely for the Monarch, which includes handling Commonwealth matters, the dissolving of Parliament or the appointment of a new Prime Minister. The King and Queen, are expected to undertake several overseas visits next year, which means that Counsellors will need to be available to step up while they are away.

Since Andrew stepped down from public life in 2019, and Harry's decision to leave the Firm in 2020 and relocate to the US, there have been questions over the practicality of both being Counsellors. Last month Labour peer Viscount Stansgate raised the matter in the House of Lords questioning how Andrew and Harry could deputise when one has "left public life" and the other had "left the country". Royal expert Angela Levin claimed that the decision to appoint Anne and Edward as deputies will make Harry "furious". She told MailOnline: "Of course, it is a slight to Harry and Andrew – but there's a good reason and it's necessary." She also praised the decision as a "very sensible" move and claimed that Harry and Andrew were "taken off the list in a very diplomatic way".

