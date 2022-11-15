Who’s A Place In The Sun’s Jonnie Irwin’s wife Jessica Holmes?

Jonnie Irwin, 48, has become a Channel 4 staple since joining A Place In The Sun as one of the presenters in 2004. However, the father-of-three recently revealed his terminal cancer has spread to his brain and he does not know “how long I have left.”

Jonnie had initially chosen to keep his illness private, and only recently decided to open up on his cancer in a new interview this week.

The TV star is being supported by his wife, Jessica Holmes, 40, who is the mother of his three-year-old son, Rex, and two-year-old twins, Rafa and Cormac.

Jessica, who married Jonnie back in September 2016, has stayed away from the spotlight despite her husband’s successful on-screen career and not much is known about his other half.

The couple and their three sons moved to the Hertfordshire town of Berkhamsted in 2018 and the family have since moved to Newcastle.