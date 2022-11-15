Who’s A Place In The Sun’s Jonnie Irwin’s wife Jessica Holmes?

Jonnie Irwin, 48, has become a Channel 4 staple since joining A Place In The Sun as one of the presenters in 2004. However, the father-of-three recently revealed his terminal cancer has spread to his brain and he does not know “how long I have left.”
Jonnie had initially chosen to keep his illness private, and only recently decided to open up on his cancer in a new interview this week.
The TV star is being supported by his wife, Jessica Holmes, 40, who is the mother of his three-year-old son, Rex, and two-year-old twins, Rafa and Cormac.
Jessica, who married Jonnie back in September 2016, has stayed away from the spotlight despite her husband’s successful on-screen career and not much is known about his other half.
The couple and their three sons moved to the Hertfordshire town of Berkhamsted in 2018 and the family have since moved to Newcastle.
In a recent interview, Jonnie recounted the “devastating” moment he had to tell his wife that she would have to care for their children all by herself.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, Jonnie said: “Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live.
“I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much.
“That was devastating. All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible.”
Jonnie’s A Place In The Sun co-star Laura Hamilton has spoken out in a heartfelt message on Instagram.
She shared a picture of her, Jonnie and Jasmine Harman smiling for the camera as she sent love to the 48-year-old property expert.
In view of her 163,000 followers, she wrote: “Sending so much love and respect to you and your family Jonnie.
“We all know how tough it has been for you to share your story… Hamo xxx #love #respect @aplaceinthesunofficial.”
