Why John Lennon Didn’t Like the Beatles’ Suit and Tie Look at First

Brian Epstein became the Beatles’ manager, insisting that the band get paid more (and dress in suits and ties) for their gigs. Even if John Lennon didn’t like the idea of suits at first, he “went along” with it, according to his then-girlfriend Cynthia Lennon.

Photo of The Beatles and Brian Epstein (Brian Epstein, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney) arriving back at Heathrow | Cummings Archives/Redferns via Getty Images

While still a teenager, John Lennon began writing and performing music with the Beatles. At the same time, Lennon began his relationship with college classmate Cynthia Lennon. In her 2005 memoir John, she detailed the early days of The Beatles, which included their first gigs.

Sometimes they would heckle the audience; other times they would stretch songs longer than their intended length. It wasn’t until Brian Epstein became their manager, she continued, that the group found structure.