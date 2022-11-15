Wiegman hails ‘incredible’ England after unbeaten 2022

Rachel Daly played at left-back during Euro 2022 but was used as a striker against Norway on Tuesday

England manager Sarina Wiegman hailed her team’s “incredible” 2022 after their 1-1 draw against Norway.

Rachel Daly headed England ahead but Norway – reduced to 10 players – equalised through Frida Maanum after an error by goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck.

This result means England, crowned European champions on home soil this summer, complete the year unbeaten.

“If you had said this would have happened from last September to now I wouldn’t believe you,” said Wiegman.

Following this friendly played in Murcia, Spain, the Lionesses have not lost in 26 games since Wiegman became head coach in September 2021.

The Dutch manager told ITV4: “This week three players made their debuts, lots of players have made minutes now. We take a lot from this and the overall year.

“You hope for things but this is really incredible.”

Daly takes her forward chance

Daly’s opener came after 33 minutes in Spain

Daly played at left-back in England’s victorious run at Euro 2022, but here got a long-awaited start up front in the position she plays at club level for Aston Villa.

It was a decision partly born out of necessity, with Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead absent because of family circumstances while Lauren Hemp and Fran Kirby pulled out of the squad last week.

However Daly has given manager Wiegman a selection headache with her energetic performance, exemplified on 16 minutes when she charged down a Norway back-pass. Goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen’s clearance bounced off the forward and rolled narrowly wide.

Daly got her deserved goal on 33 minutes, thanks in large part to Chloe Kelly, whose deep cross was perfect for her to guide past the flat-footed Mikalsen.

She told ITV4 after the game: “I love the number nine position but I love football, I say it to everyone, I am happy to play everywhere.

“It is special wearing the number nine shirt, it was the number my dad wore when he played so even more special.

“But I’m prepared for both positions always, I can’t just focus on one. It’s nice to have that role.”

Wiegman meanwhile played up England’s multitude of options up front, saying: “We have many players for the number nine role.

“We saw Alessia [Russo] coming in from injury but she did a great job too. When Ebony [Salmon] played she did great there too and when Lauren James played she did great. So we have lots of options.”

While Daly impressed when moved out of defence, Maya le Tissier stood out at right-back on her senior international debut in a defence which has now conceded just twice in their last six games.

The Manchester United full-back made a crucial challenge inside the opening two minutes as Emilie Haavi had a shot saved at the near post by Roebuck, and looked at home with the Lionesses to continue a superb few months since her summer move from Brighton.

History made despite Roebuck mistake

Ellie Roebuck deputised for the benched Mary Earps in Murcia

The 3,000-seater Pinatar Arena in Murcia was not the most auspicious surroundings to end England’s year, but nothing should be taken away from a truly historic 12 months for the Lionesses.

What looked like a controlled performance and win was lost with 11 minutes remaining however, as reserve keeper Roebuck, deployed with regular starter Mary Earps on the bench, blotted her copybook with an awful error.

She raced out of her goal to clear a long pass but missed the bouncing ball to allow Arsenal midfielder Maanum to race through and slot into an empty net.

Wiegman said of Roebuck’s mistake after the game: “It’s disappointing. That happens sometimes too, when it is a goalkeeper then it is a goal. It is unfortunate. As a team you have to concede that and have to try and score another goal.”

It was a disappointing end to the night for a youthful England side. With Le Tissier and Roebuck given chances, seven of the starting XI were 25 or under. Only Daly was over 30.

Ultimately this showing was well below arguably England’s most impressive display of 2022, their 8-0 dismantling of Norway at the Euros. The Norwegians are now under the management of ex-Lionesses and Team GB coach Hege Riise and have improved since that embarrassing defeat.

They troubled England all night, even without the injured Ada Hegerberg and Barcelona’s Caroline Graham Hansen, who announced in August she would take a break from international duty because of cardiac problems.

They were set back on 72 minutes when Anja Sonstevold picked up a rare friendly red card after two bookable fouls on Nikita Parris, but were then gifted a draw by Roebuck’s mistake.

Nevertheless, while this England display never touched the levels seen at the Euros, it provides a satisfactory conclusion to a year of which Lionesses fans could previously only have dreamed.