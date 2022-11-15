Wild Croc Territory’s Matt Wright confirms co-star ‘doesn’t work for m

“He still wants to do stuff with us, when adventures are happening he’ll come out,” Matt said. “He’s part of the family, obviously, can’t get rid of him now!

“He’s a good kid, and he’s doing well. Like any teenager, he’s gone through his troubles growing up, and he’s on the right path which has been really good.

“We’ll go and see how Finny’s doing. We might follow him around in the bush for a bit, see how his bush skills are with the indigenous kids.”

Matt predicted a second season should be out by late 2023, so it won’t be too long before the wranglers are back in the wild taking on more massive crocs.

Wild Croc Territory season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.