William ‘feeling weight of divided loyalties’ ahead of World Cup

Prince William is “feeling the weight of divided loyalties” ahead of England’s FIFA World Cup clash with Wales, a report has claimed. England and Wales have both jetted off to Qatar as they prepare for opening round Group B fixtures at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The two nations will face each other in the final group stage match and the fixture will put the Duke of Cambridge in a difficult position as he has taken on the title of Prince of Wales following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September.
William has since spent much of the last few weeks championing the people, culture and communities of Wales.
However, the father-of-three has been president of England’s Football Association since 2006 and is an openly committed fan.
Wiliam is also patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and wore scarlet as he cheered on Warren Gatland’s side as they fought back against England at Twickenham to win 28-25 in 2015.
A source told Mail+: “Prince William is delighted and hugely proud of the Welsh team for reaching their first final since 1958.
“He’ll be showing his support to Wales and celebrating their great achievement.
“But it would be quite disingenuous for someone who hasn’t been shy about supporting England his entire life to start changing his allegiances now, as football fans would agree.”
Prince William also made a surprise visit to meet the Three Lions at St George’s Park ahead of their flight to the Middle East.
Southgate, who has coached England to a World Cup semi-final and European Championship final heartache, said the royal was a “huge supporter”.
He added: “It was a nice moment to be with the group and Prince William, who has been a huge supporter of ours.
“I know how passionate the players are about their country and it was great to see what it meant to each of them as they came forward.
Wales’ first World Cup since 1958 will start just a few hours later when they take on the USA.
The Home Nations clash in the final round will be the fourth all-British match in the last three international tournaments.
England beat Wales 2-1 courtesy of a late Daniel Sturridge winner in the French city of Lens back in the 2016 European Championship.
Despite suffering group stage defeat, Gareth Bale and his Welsh teammates would see off Slovakia, Russia, Northern Ireland and Portugal to reach the semi-final.
England also faced Scotland in a goalless draw at Wembley Stadium en route to the Euro 2020 Final against Italy.
