William ‘feeling weight of divided loyalties’ ahead of World Cup

Prince William is “feeling the weight of divided loyalties” ahead of England’s FIFA World Cup clash with Wales, a report has claimed. England and Wales have both jetted off to Qatar as they prepare for opening round Group B fixtures at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The two nations will face each other in the final group stage match and the fixture will put the Duke of Cambridge in a difficult position as he has taken on the title of Prince of Wales following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September.

William has since spent much of the last few weeks championing the people, culture and communities of Wales.

However, the father-of-three has been president of England’s Football Association since 2006 and is an openly committed fan.

Wiliam is also patron of the Welsh Rugby Union and wore scarlet as he cheered on Warren Gatland’s side as they fought back against England at Twickenham to win 28-25 in 2015.

A source told Mail+: “Prince William is delighted and hugely proud of the Welsh team for reaching their first final since 1958.

“He’ll be showing his support to Wales and celebrating their great achievement.

JUST IN: Harry handed pre-written ‘resignation letter’ to tell Netflix he is quitting £85m deal