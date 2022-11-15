William Shakespeare painting could be only one in his lifetime

This hidden masterpiece could fetch at least £10million when it goes on the ­market at a private sale, attracting interest from across the globe.

The stunning portrait was by Robert Peake (1551-1619) who was the official painter to James I and is dated 1608 and signed by the artist with his regular mark.

There are at least two artworks confirmed to be of Shakespeare – but both, one an engraving by Martin Droeshout and the other a statue in Stratford-upon-Avon – were made after his death.

This painting has been in the hands of an elderly owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, but hopes it will remain in the UK.

The artwork’s researcher Duncan Phillips, an art and antiques writer, told the Daily Express: “We shall never really know what William Shakespeare looked like.

“But when you look at the evidence of this portrait, it far outweighs any other likeness of him. One historian said if anyone was ever likely to have painted Shakespeare, it was Robert Peake. They worked in the same building and would have known each other well.

“The painting states the sitter in the ­portrait was 44 in 1608, the age Shakespeare was that year. There are many more links. The ­evidence is compelling.”

Prior to 1975, the picture hung in the library of a stately home in the north of England, once home to the Danby family, where it was always known as ‘Shakespeare’ – as is written on its aged frame.