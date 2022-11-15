Winners of the inaugural Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest named

Tali, Dutch and Charlie, owned by Candy and Jay Stein Broly, owned by Briana Lasure and Brandon Wautheir Hudson, owned by Ethan and Joey Rowing

Renaissance Weirton Corp. has announced the winners of its inaugural Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest. From left, first place was Tali, Dutch and Charlie, owned by Candy and Jay Stein; second place was Broly, owned by Briana Lasure and Brandon Wautheir; and third place was Hudson, owned by Ethan and Joey Rowing. Prize packages for the winners were made possible by sponsors Gurrera Law Offices, the Dapper Pup Pet Grooming, Pet Supplies Plus, Fiesta Tableware Co., and Crissy Fierro Photography. The winners will attend Saturday’s Christmas on Main Street to accept their prize packages. The $1,387 raised through the contest will benefit Renaissance Weirton and the Salvarion Army. — Contributed