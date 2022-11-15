Winter Movie Guide: 30 of the biggest movies coming soon to theaters and streaming

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Next to summer, winter is the most wonderful time of the year for moviegoers, full of sequels, holiday-themed films and Oscar contenders.

That’s again the case this year with highly anticipated follow-ups to “Avatar” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” animated films such as Disney’s “Strange World” and the Shrek spinoff, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” and original fare like Steven Spielberg’s personal “The Fablemans” and “Babylon,” Damien Chazelle’s epic ode to old Hollywood, coming to theaters.

But you don’t necessarily have to leave your house to see some of the most intriguing movies of the season. Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video and HBO Max have a slate of new releases to keep you occupied on those cold nights. Among them are the filmed-in-Cleveland “White Noise” and “A Christmas Story Christmas,” a sequel nearly 40 years in the making.

Here are 30 movies from now through Valentine’s Day weekend that we’re looking forward to the most.

The movies listed below are premiering in theaters except where noted. Release dates are subject to change.

November 17

“A Christmas Story Christmas” (HBO Max)

In the long-awaited sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) returns to his childhood home on Cleveland Street to celebrate the holidays with his family following the death of his Christmas-obsessed father.

Nov. 18

“She Said”

In this true story, Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as the New York Times reporters who sparked the #MeToo movement by exposing decades of sexual harassment and assault committed by Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

“Spirited” (Theaters and Apple TV+)

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in this modern musical twist on “A Christmas Carol” told from the perspective of the ghosts. “La La Land” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul provide the music.

“The People We Hate At The Wedding” (Prime Video)

Kristen Bell and Ben Platt play siblings who travel to London to attend the wedding of their estranged half-sister played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson (”The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”). Allison Janney also stars as the mom in this dysfunctional family comedy.

“Slumberland” (Netflix)

In this epic fantasy, Jason Momoa plays Flip, a nine-foot half-human, half-monster who guides a young girl (Marlow Barkley) through the world of dreams and nightmares in search of her late father (Kyle Chandler).

“Bones and All”

“Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino and star Timothée Chalamet reunite for a love story about a young couple with an insatiable appetite for, well, people. Taylor Russell co-stars as a teenage girl who goes on the run in search of belonging in a world that rejects people like her.

Nov. 23

“The Fablemans”

Steven Spielberg directs this semi-autobiographical film about a 16-year-old filmmaking phenom named Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle). Michelle Williams stars as his supportive mother and Paul Dano plays his pragmatic father.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Streams on Netflix on Dec. 23)

Director Rian Johnson brings ace detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) back to the screen. This time the super sleuth with a southern(?) accent travels to Greece to solve a new mystery involving an all-star cast of suspects played by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

“Devotion”

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Glen Powell is back in the cockpit of a military fighter plane as a 1950s pilot who forms a bond with the first Black naval airman (Jonathan Majors). Based on a true story, the film follows the duo’s heroics during the Korean War.

“Strange World”

Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jaboukie Young-White supply the voices in Disney’s latest animated film, about three generations of explorers brought to a mysterious planet that needs their help.

Nov. 24

“Disenchanted” (Disney+)

15 years after trading her animated fairy tale life for the real world, Giselle (Amy Adams) still hasn’t quite found her happily ever after with Robert (Patrick Dempsey). But moving from the big city to idyllic suburbia only complicates matters more. Idina Menzel, James Marsden, Maya Rudolph and Yvette Nicole Brown also star.

December 2

“Emancipation” (Streaming Dec. 9 on Apple TV+)

Will Smith teams up with “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua in an inspiring drama based on a true story about a fearless former slave who must overcome ruthless hunters and the harrowing swamps of Louisiana on his journey to freedom.

“Violent Night”

Santa Claus is reimagined as an action star in what is sure to become a holiday classic. “Stranger Things” star David Harbour plays Saint Nick, who is summoned on Christmas Eve to a mansion to rescue a wealthy family being held hostage by a group of mercenaries led by John Leguizamo.

“Women Talking”

Based on Miriam Toews’ 2018 best-selling novel, this drama stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey and Frances McDormand as women in an isolated religious colony who form a resistance against the men who continually rape them.

Dec. 9

Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” (Netflix)

In this stop-motion animated film, the Oscar-winning director of “The Shape of Water” reimagines the classic story of a wooden boy brought to life to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto.

“Spoiler Alert”

“The Big Sick” director Michael Showalter’s latest tearjerker is about a couple (played by Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge) whose blossoming relationship is altered forever when one of them is diagnosed with cancer.

Dec. 16

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Visionary filmmaker James Cameron returns to the wondrous world of Pandora to pick up the story of Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their children 10 years after the events of “Avatar,” still the highest-grossing movie of all time.

“Nanny” (Prime Video)

Described as a psychological fable of horror, this Blumhouse release stars Anna Diop as Aisha, a woman from Senegal hired as a nanny by an affluent couple. But her hopes to bring her son to the U.S. are threatened when a violent presence haunts her dreams and reality.

Dec. 21

“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”

Having squandered eight of his nine lives, everybody’s favorite swashbuckling feline (Antonio Banderas) teams up with his nemesis Kitty Soft Paws (Salma Hayek) in a quest into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. The all-star voice cast also includes Florence Pugh, John Mulaney and Olivia Colman.

“The Whale”

Brendan Fraser received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for his portrayal of a 600-pound man looking to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) in this drama from “Black Swan” director Darren Aronofsky.

Dec. 23

“Babylon”

“La La Land” director Damien Chazelle takes us back to Los Angeles for an epic story tracing the rise and fall of multiple characters working in the film industry during the age of excess and decadence that was 1920s Hollywood. The film stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva and Jean Smart.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Naomi Ackie stars as Whitney Houston in a biopic that traces the late singer’s life from her humble beginnings as a choir girl in New Jersey to her meteoric rise as one of the best-selling and most-awarded recording artists of all time.

“The Son”

Hugh Jackman plays a father whose reinvented life is shaken up when his ex-wife (Laura Dern) shows up with concerns about their teenage son (Zen McGrath). The drama from director Florian Zeller (”The Father”) also stars Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins.

Dec. 30

“White Noise” (Netflix)

Filmed in Northeast Ohio last year, Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig star in a dark comedy from director Noah Baumbach (”Marriage Story”) and based on Don DeLillo’s novel about a college professor, his wife and their children evacuated from their idyllic midwestern town when a train accident sparks an airborne toxic event.

“Alice, Darling” (limited)

Anna Kendrick plays a woman pushed to her breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon (Charlie Carrick). She slowly begins to remove herself from the relationship with the help of two close girlfriends (Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku), but Simon isn’t quite ready to let her go.

January 6

“M3GAN”

Unprepared to be the guardian of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, a toy company engineer (Allison Williams) entrusts an artificial intelligence, life-like doll named Megan to look after the little girl. Things, of course, go horribly wrong.

Jan. 13

“A Man Called Otto”

Based on the heartwarming New York Times bestseller by Fredrik Backman, Tom Hanks plays a grumpy widower whose world is turned upside down when a young family moves in next door.

JACOB LATIMORE as Kevin and TOSIN COLE as Damon in New Line Cinema’s “HOUSE PARTY,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

“House Party”

Tosin Cole and Jacob Latimore are down-on-their-luck house cleaners who look to turn their fortunes around by throwing the party of the century at the Hollywood mansion of their latest client, LeBron James. The NBA superstar also produced this reimagining of the 1990 cult classic that starred Kid ‘n Play.

Jan. 27

“Shotgun Wedding” (Prime Video)

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel star in a romantic comedy that turns into an action-adventure when a band of pirates crashes their destination wedding.

February 17

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return for their third solo adventure. The first film of phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe sees the size-shifting superheroes exploring the Quantum Realm, where they encounter strange new creatures and a menacing figure known as Kang (Jonathan Majors).