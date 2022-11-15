‘Won’t be ready’ Cruise guests issued first day warning

Another guest shared their own advice for the first day of a cruise holiday and warned passengers to tip.

They said: “If you can, tip your room steward $20 (£16.72) the first night of the cruise. They will fall over themselves taking care of everything you need.”

Tipping at the start of a cruise can be a good idea as it may secure better service for a passenger.

They added: “If there is a bar you think you will frequent or will hang out at for much of the day, tip $5 (£4) or $10 (£8) with your first or second drink.