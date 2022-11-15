World Cup organisers ‘break promise’ as fans learn price for a beer

Late last week, it emerged that the drinks company had been instructed to move its beer stations to less visible locations outside the stadiums. The order supposedly came from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, the brother of Qatar’s ruler.

As per tradition, the host nation will kick off the tournament with Qatar taking on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. The Three Lions, meanwhile, must wait until the following day to get their bid up and running, and right-back Kieran Trippier claims that Gareth Southgate’s side must go into their matches with the mentality that they can bring it home.