‘Yellowstone’ Fans, Season 5 Starts Tomorrow

Yellowstone‘s long-awaited season 4 brought in huge ratings, with the finale garnering 15 million viewers. The beloved show’s devoted fans can’t get enough of the Dutton family drama. The show has also inspired a whopping three spinoffs, 1883, the upcoming 6666, and 1923, which premieres in December. But we can’t get enough of the original series, which leads us to wonder if the show is coming back for a fifth season. Here’s what we know!

What Time Does Yellowstone Premiere on Sunday?

The show will begin production in May 2022 with the cast filming in Montana. Paramount Network made the exciting announcement that the show will return on November 13, this time with a whopping 14 episodes. Previous seasons have had 9 or 10. The first episode premieres at 8 EST/7 CST, and keep in mind that it’s nearly 2 and a half hours long! You’ll definitely want to make a night of it.

Will Yellowstone Return for Season 5?

Yes! Paramount Network confirmed on February 3 that the show will be back for a fifth season. Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks said, “Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts. Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family and, this new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

Which Members of the Cast Are Returning for Season 5?

Don’t worry: All of your favorites will be returning! Paramount Network confirmed that stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham are all set to return, and Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly will become series regulars. Country singer Lainey Wilson is joining the cast for season 5.

Is There a Trailer for Yellowstone Season 5?

Yes! The season 5 trailer dropped on September 29, and it is shocking to say the least. The footage begins with John Dutton being sworn in as governor of Montana and gets even more intense from there. November 13 will bring a two-hour premiere, and here’s what we can expect from the first episode, titled “One Hundred Years Is Nothing”: “John Dutton is sworn in as Governor of Montana; as John settles into the powers of his new office, he makes bold moves to protect the Yellowstone from his opponents; the bunkhouse and the Duttons enjoy the Governor’s ball.”

Here’s what Paramount says we can expect from episode 2, “The Sting of Wisdom”: “As John makes a passionate speech to the state of Montana, a new formidable opponent from Market Equities arrives in Montana. The cowboys at the ranch deal with a new problem.”

Stay tuned for more information about the next season. In the meantime, catch up on the first four seasons on Peacock!

