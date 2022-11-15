Yellowstone National Park downgrades fire threat to ‘low’

CASPER, Wyo. — The fire danger level in Yellowstone National Park has been downgraded to “low.”

There weren’t any active wildland fires in the park at the time of Monday’s release by the Yellowstone Public Affairs Office.

Yellowstone National Park still urges visitors to exhibit caution, even when the risk of wildfires is low. The park dictates that campfires are only permitted within the fire rings in campgrounds and at some — though not all — backcountry campsites. Campfires must be attended at all times and be cold to the touch before abandoning. Campers are urged to soak, stir, feel and repeat until the fire ring is out cold.

The decreased risk comes as many park roads are closing to prepare for the winter season.