Yellowstone Park’s season better than anticipated after June flooding


CODY — Its 150th anniversary — once expected to bring record visitation to Yellowstone National Park — ended with lower-than-normal attendance, but Superintendent Cam Sholly is still smiling.

In a summer during which the park had to be evacuated and repaired due to flooding, Sholly said it bounced back better than he could have anticipated.



