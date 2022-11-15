Yellowstone season 5 premiere bags record-breaking numbers

Paramount Network’s hit western series, Yellowstone finally landed on screens on Sunday with its season five, double-episode premiere. The highly anticipated comeback proved to be a success as it smashed viewership records.

After season four came to an end in January, the Dutton family returned to screens with a major time jump.

As the trailer teased John Dutton’s (played by Kevin Costner) new political role, fans tuned in to watch the ranch owner become Governor of Montana.

Many were eager to see the fate of the complex family after season four came to a satisfying end, for some.

The premiere proved to be a huge success as it scored 12.1 million live-plus-same-day viewers, making it the highest record of the series.

