Yellowstone Trail to outline new master plan at Nov. 17, 2022, meetings in Montevideo, Bird Island

BIRD ISLAND

— Organizers promoting the region’s Y

ellowstone Trail

heritage will outline a newly developed master plan during a Nov. 17 meeting.

The presentation is open to all interested in the Yellowstone Trail heritage and how communities can benefit through its promotion.

The Yellowstone Trail Cultural Heritage Tourism master plan will be presented to the public twice on Thursday, Nov. 17 — at 2 p.m. at the Chippewa County-Montevideo Library in Montevideo, and again at 5 p.m. at the Cultural Centre of Bird Island.

Jim Roe worked with the Yellowstone Trail Alliance to develop the master plan to be unveiled to the public on Nov. 17 at presentations at 2 p.m. at the Chippewa County-Montevideo Library and at 5 p.m. at the Bird Island Cultural Centre. Tom Cherveny / West Central Tribune file photo

“There’s been a lot of work put into this by stakeholders all across the Yellowstone Trail in Minnesota,” said Renville County Historical Society Director Nicole Elzenga. “We hope individuals will come out and check out the plan to learn about how our communities can leverage this historic, unique brand.”

Last year, the Renville County Historical Society, in partnership with the Yellowstone Trail Alliance of Western Minnesota, received a Heritage Partnership Program grant from the Minnesota Historical Society to develop a statewide Yellowstone Trail Master Plan. The $54,000 grant — funded by the Legacy Amendment — arrived on April 26, 2021, one day after the 100th anniversary of the death of southwest Minnesota legacy and trail champion Michael J. Dowling.

Stakeholders elected to hire historian and museum consultant Jim Roe to facilitate the plan, which began development last fall.

A presentation will also be offered at a yet-to-be-determined location and date in either Glencoe or Norwood Young America.