York-Adams League coaches select 2022 girls’ tennis all-stars

The York-Adams League has announced its girls’ tennis all-stars for the 2022 season, as voted by league coaches.

First and second teams for singles and doubles, plus honorable mentions, were made for both Class 2A and Class 3A. It’s a crowded list, with several players earning all-county selections. New Oxford alone had five singles players and three doubles teams garner first-team nods even though there are only three singles and two doubles spots in most matches. The Colonials rode that talent to a 20-1 record, a first-ever District 3 Class 3A title and a trip to the PIAA state quarterfinals in Hershey.

2nd singles: New Oxford's Allison Horick against Central York's Alem Tesfaye in New Oxford on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

New Oxford ace Anya Rosenbach was named Class 3A Player of the Year after a brilliant campaign that saw her go undefeated into the postseason. The sophomore won the York-Adams League singles tournament and paired with Allison Horick to win the league doubles tournament. She finished second in District 3 Class 3A as an individual and reached the state quarterfinals in singles as well.



