‘You cannot live here’ Expats explain issue with life in Singapore

The Internations Expat Insider survey asked expats around the world to rank their home based on several important factors. When it came to Singapore, there were a couple of factors people found difficult.

Although many of the expats said they did have enough disposable income to enjoy life in Singapore, over half found it expensive.

One expat said: “It is expensive. Without the right job, you cannot live here.”

Housing in Singapore can be very pricey and the vast majority of expats live in apartments, which can be very small.

Singapore’s healthcare was judged to be good quality but almost 40 percent of expats thought it was unaffordable.

READ MORE: ‘Take that out your bag’ Cruise guest issues packing warning