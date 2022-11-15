Young girl calls police as thug rapes her mother in family home





A little girl was forced to call the police as a criminal raped her mother after forcing his way into the family home. Saif Hussain, 27, raped the woman in the living room of the property and shouted abuse at her during the ordeal.

Hussain, who bizarrely sacked his own counsel, repeatedly shouted incoherently at Judge Michael Fitton and prosecuting lawyer Roger Griffiths during the sentencing hearing. The defendant said the details of the case were “a load of f****** bull****” before Judge Fitton ordered him to “sit down and be quiet”. Sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court, the judge jailed Hussain for nine years, at least two-thirds of which he will serve behind bars. “You are not helped by the fact that you have shown not a shred of remorse or understanding of what you did,” the judge said. “You knew that her daughter was upstairs. She was so frightened that she called the police.” Hussain was found guilty of rape and assault by penetration by a jury in October, Wales Online reports.

During the trial, Mr Griffiths told the court how after forcing his way into the house Hussain “shouted at” the woman for a prolonged period, including calling her “fat and hanging”, before forcibly removing her trousers, pulling her hair and hitting her. He then assaulted her while continuing to shout at her. Ignoring his victim’s cries for him to stop, Hussain then raped her. Hearing her mother’s cries, her brave daughter, who was upstairs in the house, rang 999 and asked for officers from Gwent Police to get to the house immediately. On arriving at the house it was clear Hussain was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, Mr Griffiths explained. In a victim impact statement read to the court, the mother recounted the harrowing experience and said her daughter has missed months of school as a result of the ordeal. “I suffer panic attacks, I cry most of the time, I need counselling,” she said. “My daughter has not gone back to school since this happened. “I just want my life to be back to normal. Since this ordeal and nearly 14 months on I have had nothing but stress over not just what happened to me but also wanting it to all be over with. The trial prolonged that trauma. “Seeing my daughter cross-examined is not something a girl should ever have to deal with, but she did it for me. I couldn’t stop thinking about how alone she felt in there. “The whole experience has caused me to lash out at family and friends. It has affected how I feel about relationships, and has caused me to not trust men anymore. I would rather just be alone now.”

The woman added: “My daughter has missed a large amount of school which has impacted her mental health so negatively. She is such a bright girl but I worry about how much she is falling behind. If all of this hadn’t happened she would have been able to carry on as normal. “I cannot escape what he has done. Every time that I walk through my living room I am reminded of that night and what he did to me. It has caused me to be a changed person for the rest of my life, and what makes it worse is that it has damaged my daughter’s life. “No child should hear what she heard and have to watch her own mother fall apart over it. I will spend years processing and coming to terms with what he did to me. I hope the punishment he receives prevents him from harming anyone else.” Hilary Roberts, who was due to submit mitigation on behalf of the defendant, was told by Hussain that he no longer wanted representation in court and would rather address Judge Fitton himself. Hussain then shouted at Judge Fitton for around three minutes. Hussain, of Newport, has three previous convictions for battery, breach of a restraining order, and harassment.

Like Loading...