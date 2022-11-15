Yuga Labs acquires Beeple’s 10KTF game, hints at metaverse integration

Yuga Labs, creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), have acquired 10KTF; the NFT game founded by digital artist Michael Winkelmann, also known as Beeple.

10KTF is a browser-based NFT game that allows players to outfit heroes with crafted items and loadouts in order to complete missions. Missions reward players with APE coins, badges, materials, and free airdrops.

The game also intends to include many items that could be worn by an avatar in the future; pairs of socks and backpacks are popular items from the game’s collection. Until now, fans have been left to wonder what Metaverse platform will feature these items. Now that the acquisition has been announced, some fans have begun to speculate that 10KTF items may become wearable within Yuga Labs’ as-yet-unreleased Otherside metaverse ecosystem.

A thread published on the 10KTF official Twitter channel on Nov. 14 showed images of the 10KTF hero, Wagmi-San, drinking an elixir that was previously featured in the Otherside trailer. The final post in the thread is a retweet from the Otherside’s channel, which says “welcome to the Otherside, Wagmi-San.”

Once the acquisition is completed, the company said that Beeple will be hired as an advisor for Yuga Labs.

Back in March, YugaLabs announced that it was acquiring both the Cryptopunks and Meebits NFT collections from the nonfungible pioneers at Larval Labs. At the time, Larval Labs co founders Matt Hall and John Watkinson said that, though they were not joining Yuga as part of the deal, “we saw in [Yuga Labs] the skill set and expertise in this space that we were missing.”