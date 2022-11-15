Zelenskiy urges G20 to adopt Ukraine’s plan to restore peace

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 15 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday called on the Group of 20 (G20) major economies meeting in Indonesia to step up their leadership and stop Russia’s war in his country under a peace plan he has proposed.

“We will not allow Russia to wait out and build up its forces,” he said via videolink to the summit on the Indonesia island of Bali, according to a copy of his speech reviewed by Reuters.

“I am convinced that now is the time when Russia’s war must and can be stopped.”

Ukrainian forces have been making advances in recent weeks against Russian troops in the east and south, recapturing last week the city of Kherson, the only regional capital Russia had captured since the February invasion.

Zelenskiy on Monday visited Kherson, which has become the biggest prize his troops have recaptured, vowing to press on until Ukraine reclaims control of all of its occupied territory.

Zelenskiy called on the G20 leaders at their summit, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to adopt a 10-point peace formula and end the war “justly and on the basis of the UN Charter and international law”.

It was not immediately known if Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who headed the Russian delegation to the summit, remained in the room while Zelenskiy was speaking.

“Please, choose your path for leadership – and together we will surely implement the peace formula,” Zelenskiy said.

In a late Monday address to his country, Zelenskiy referred to the G20 as the G19, apparently declining to acknowledge Russia’s membership. Ukraine is not a member.

Reiterating that Russia must withdraw all its troops from the territory of Ukraine and that there cannot be any territorial concessions on Kyiv’s part, Zelenskiy also called for all Ukrainian prisoners to be released.

He also called for restoring “radiation safety” with regard to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant where fighting has been taking place, introducing price restrictions on Russian energy resources, and expanding a grain export initiative.

The United States expects the G20 to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy at the conclusion of the meeting in Bali, a senior U.S. official said earlier.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and its Western allies say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

“If Russia opposes our peace formula, you will see that it only wants war,” Zelenskiy said.

Leaders of the G20, which includes countries ranging from Brazil to India, Saudi Arabia and Germany and account for more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product, opened their summit with a plea by host Indonesia for unity and action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over Ukraine.

Reporting by Stanley Widianto, Fransiska Nangoy, Angie Teo; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Ed Davies, Robert Birsel

