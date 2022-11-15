Zelensky proposes 10-point peace plan to end war with Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s President, has unveiled a ten-point peace plan to world leaders gathered at the G20 summit in Indonesia, sparking hopes of an end to the war with Russia. Mr Zelensky is seeking assurances about nuclear weapons, food safety and energy.
Mr Zelensky today delivered his address to the summit, ruling out a “Minsk 3” agreement to stop the fighting.
The Minsk agreements, named after the Belorusian capital, were a series of international deals which sought to broker an end to the Donbas war – with Mr Zelensky referencing two failed ceasefire deals over the status of the region.
He said: “Ukraine should not be offered to conclude compromises with its conscience, sovereignty, territory and independence.
“Ukraine has always been a leader in peacekeeping efforts, and the world has witnessed it.
“And if Russia says that it supposedly wants to end this war, let it prove it with actions.”
Mr Zelensky was speaking days after Ukraine retook the strategic city of Kherson from Russian forces, in his country’s latest step in a counteroffensive that has forced Moscow to withdraw its forces from previously-occupied areas.
