🌱 DHS Honors Drafting Teacher + Broth Bombs + Christmas Downtown





Hello, friends! It’s Kristen, your host of the Daily. Here’s all the local news you need to know right now. Today’s issue includes:

Pinellas County Animal Services in need of Milk-Bone treats

Dunedin High School honors Mrs. Badraun, the Drafting teacher

Date of the annual Old Fashioned Christmas & Holiday Parade announced But first, today’s weather: Low clouds and not as warm. High: 74 Low: 57.

Big love to our premier local sponsors. We couldn’t keep the community informed without you! Looking for original, unique artwork created by local Dunedin artists? Stirling Art Studios & Gallery is home to 12 professional artists honing their craft, while providing original artwork that appeals to collectors, interior designers, and homeowners alike. Located at 730 Broadway in the heart of Downtown Dunedin, their mission is to promote the arts to our community. Visit them here to learn more, or stop by Thursday-Sunday from 11-3 to view them at work and learn about the creative process.



Stirling Art Studios & Gallery is home to 12 professional artists honing their craft, while providing original artwork that appeals to collectors, interior designers, and homeowners alike. Located at 730 Broadway in the heart of Downtown Dunedin, their mission is to promote the arts to our community. Visit them here to learn more, or stop by Thursday-Sunday from 11-3 to view them at work and learn about the creative process. We all know Dunedin is a great place to visit. And we love it when our friends and family come to town. We just don’t always want them to actually stay in our homes. But how do we get that across without sounding, you know, a little rude…?Here’s an idea: strongly suggest they stay at the Mai Tai Suites. Owners John and Karen Bickford offer fully furnished 850 square foot 2-bed, 1-bath suites for less than the price of a hotel. Mai Tai Suites is located off the Dunedin Causeway and is surrounded by St. Joseph’s Sound. It’s convenient to Clearwater Beach and Downtown Dunedin. It’s also dog-friendly (with no pet fee), and offers a free guest pass to nearby Honeymoon Island State Park. Invite all your friends and family to visit Dunedin — and tell them to book their rooms at Mai Tai Suites today.

Click here to get your business featured in this spot.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Dunedin: Dunedin High School continues to honor former students who now work at the school ahead of Thanksgiving. This interview is with Mrs. Badraun, the Drafting teacher at DHS.

Mrs. Badraun, what were you involved in at DHS?

I was a member of the tennis team, SkillsUSA and the National Honor Society!

What is your favorite memory as a DHS student?

Going to SkillsUSA competitions and attending the architecture program.

Where did you attend college?

University of Florida. Go Gators!

What is your favorite thing about working at DHS?

Being only the 3rd teacher of the architecture program and carrying on that legacy, hoping to instill the same enthusiasm. (Dunedin High School via Facebook) Broth Bomb is getting a lot of love from the media ahead of the holiday season! Co-founded by Andrew Laurent of Dunedin, the fizzing balls bring flavor to soups, stews, and broth. Inspired by the popularity of bath bombs, the founders used a simple ingredient to add the fizzing effect. “We realized that by adding a baking soda it would fizz like a bath bomb would,” Andrew explained. Conveniently, the process also helps meld the ingredients during cooking. Broth Bombs add simplicity to cooking this time of the year, and also make for a fun, inexpensive holiday gift. Check them out on Amazon! (FOX 13 Tampa) Dunedin’s annual Old Fashioned Christmas & Holiday Parade is scheduled for Dec. 10 between 4 and 9 p.m. The event will take place downtown and include carriage rides, train rides, a snow slide, kids’ crafts, old-fashioned games, storytelling, face painting, street performers and singers, snow flurries, and live music in Pioneer Park. Kids will also have the opportunity to visit with Santa after he makes his appearance in the parade. Those who are interested in participating in the parade have until Nov. 30 to fill out the online application. (City of Dunedin via Facebook) Dunedin Daily Pic of the Day:

Submitted by Judy Barrett Thank you Judy Barrett for sharing this lovely photo of a storm coming in on Honeymoon Island! Want to see your Dunedin photo here? Submit it to Dunedin@Patch.com for consideration! Please confirm in the email that you own the rights to the photo, and that Patch has permission to republish it.

Now you’re in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Wednesday. I’ll see you around!

Like Loading...