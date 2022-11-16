🌱 Janet Cruz Seeks Tampa City Council Seat + Riverwalk Tree Lighting





Hey, everybody! Carlos Hernandez here with your fresh copy of the Tampa Daily, full of all the community news you need to know right now.

"Hadestown" is coming to the Straz Center in downtown Tampa.

Here are the top stories today in Tampa: 1. The Tampa Riverwalk will kick off the holiday season with a tree lighting on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. The lighting will the first of a number of planned events around downtown Tampa and at Curtis Hixon Park. (Tampa Patch)

2. Red Tide is once again impacting the Tampa Bay area with a number of beaches from Manatee to Sarasota counties under a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation due to red tide algal blooms, according to data from the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS). (WFLA) 3. The award-winning “Hadestown” is coming to the Straz Center in downtown Tampa. The show will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4. Nathan Lee Graham plays Hermes in “Hadestown.” Tickets are now available. (ABC Action News)

4. Outgoing Hillsborough Commissioner Mariella Smith has dropped a proposal to rename a courthouse auditorium after State Attorney Andrew Warren that she introduced two weeks ago. Smith was defeated in the Nov. 8 general election. Warren was removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis and is in litigation with the DeSantis. (Subscription: Tampa Bay Times) 5. Outgoing Florida State Sen. Janet Cruz is planning to run for Tampa City Council against first-term councilwoman Lynn Hurtak. Cruz lost her re-election campaign on Tuesday to Republican Jay Collins. (Creative Loafing Tampa)

— Carlos Hernandez

