🌱 Swatting Incidents At Schools + Tennis Competition Boosts City

Here are the top three stories today in Cleveland: The Cleveland FBI has confirmed that multiple schools throughout northern Ohio have been the victims of swatting incidents. One local school that experienced a recent swatting was Edgewood High School in Ashtabula. Findlay had an unrelated swatting incident, and James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland has had a heavy police presence ever since false reports came in of a shooter on campus. Anyone with information about swatting attempts should contact the police immediately. (WKYC.com) On Wednesday, the Rock Entertainment Group (REG) and Tennis in the Land announced a multi-year partnership. Tennis in the Land is one of five standalone Women Tennis Association events in the country. The weeklong tennis event will bring the most elite women tennis players in the United States together to compete in Cleveland. Last year’s Tennis in the Land had a total economic impact of $4 million on the city of Cleveland. (Cleveland 19 News) Cleveland police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting at the Giant Eagle parking lot. On Nov. 10, the suspect got into an altercation with the victim. The suspect then shot the victim before fleeing on foot. The police did not offer any information on the condition of the victim. Anyone who knows anything about this incident should contact the authorities. (Cleveland 19 News) Today in Cleveland:

