10 2022 Movies That Would Have Worked Better As TV Shows

Movies are a great way to tell many stories. A story on the silver screen can be a transformative experience and turn words on a page into works of art. 2022 has seen the release of many good movies, from action thrillers to superhero flicks to comedy projects. However, TV shows are popping up as frequently and sometimes with even the same budget as major motion pictures.





With a TV show now being just as good an option for telling a story as a movie is, it leads fans to wonder if movies truly had to be movies. Instead, some 2022 films could have worked better as a series, allowing the creators more time to develop the story and flesh out the characters.

10/10 The 355 Needed More Time

The 355 had all the makings of a showstopping action movie that was rife with badass women, all of whom are played by high-profile actors. Unfortunately, with such a large cast and complex plot, it’s hard to explore it all with a film’s limited runtime. The 355’s plot followed the top agents from their respective intelligence agencies who worked together to upend a conspiracy.

The premise hits a lot of popular action movie notes, but The 355 still underperformed. If The 355 had a full TV season to explore each of its protagonists further and explore their relationships with each other, the whole project would have been more well-rounded.

9/10 They/Them Didn’t Dive Deep Enough

There was a lot of hype among horror fans when They/Them was announced. With the setting of a conversion camp, strong feelings toward the subject are inevitable, so it was important for They/Them to approach it tastefully.

Unfortunately, many fans believe that They/Them failed in empowering the LGBTQ+ characters and instead used their trauma as the main source of the plot. If the movie had been a television show, the extended time frame would have allowed for the complex subject to be handled more carefully, and the characters could have become more than just their trauma.

8/10 Emily The Criminal Ended Too Soon

Aubrey Plaza is a sensational actor. Whether she’s starring in a sitcom like Parks and Rec or in a drama film like Emily The Criminal, she’s going to give that performance her all. The good writing, engrossing plot, and phenomenal performances made Emily The Criminal a very enjoyable film, but it ended too soon.

Emily The Criminal could have been better if it went deeper into Emily’s journey once the story ended. A television series could have rectified this problem and allowed the viewer to see how Emily’s experiences affected her in this new part of her life.

7/10 The Invitation Was Rushed

The Invitation had a good, intriguing premise, but as the horror movie progressed, it failed to fully live up to its potential. Once the subplot of vampires was introduced to The Invitation, the creative team behind the film had the chance to delve deeper into the vampires’ history and add many more layers to the movie.

The Invitation touched on some of the lore of vampires, but it left a lot of uncharted territory behind. A television series would have allowed for more exploration, which could have made the horror factor more powerful.

6/10 Do Revenge Was Amazing, And Viewers Want More

Do Revenge was one of Netflix‘s best movies of 2022. The funny dialogue, smart writing, and top-tier performances from Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke made for an easy watch and a wickedly unique movie. However, if Do Revenge was a TV show, the revenge plot could have played out more in-depth over a season of episodes.

Fans felt like the twists of Do Revenge came a little suddenly. Switching to a TV format would have been a great way to dive deeper into the coolest aspect of the film, and as a plus, viewers would get to enjoy more antics of the toxic and hilarious duo that is Drea and Eleanor.

5/10 The School For Good And Evil Was Too Short

The School For Good And Evil was a very complex fantasy movie for Netflix to take on. While the streaming service told an incredible story, it neglected a lot of the backstory and plot points. The School is an adaptation of a novel of the same name, which is the first book in a long series.

When approaching a fantasy movie with hugely detailed source material, it’s best to make that adaptation a TV series in order to satisfy fans of the original work. Since The School’s storytelling was criticized, a TV show format would have helped. One Netflix fantasy novel adaptation that performed extremely well was the television series Shadow And Bone, so perhaps The School should have followed suit.

4/10 My Policeman Needed Better Pacing

Harry Styles is one of the breakout musical artists of this generation. While his acting skills don’t quite live up to his musical talents, he’s been a part of some good projects. My Policeman tackles a forbidden love story during an uneasy time in England’s history.

When telling a story that must explore a complicated relationship, it’s hard to do it well in a movie’s runtime. My Policeman could have resolved its pacing issues by switching its format to a miniseries where the characters’ personalities and flaws could have been further explained. The full extent of this unaccepting time period and its effect on the characters could have been better explored.

3/10 Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Needed To Remember Its Roots

Stephen King‘s stories are not lacking in adaptations, but as he’s regarded as the modern king of horror, that’s to be expected. The latest film based on his novel isn’t one of the standout Stephen King adaptations. Trying to put all the detail of King’s story into a film is difficult, and it’s only been done successfully a few times.

Unfortunately, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone had odds stacked against it in terms of being able to successfully utilize the source material in this format, despite boasting a very talented cast. While being a TV show isn’t a guaranteed fix, the extra time would have certainly given the creative team more opportunity to delve into the source material. If Mr. Harrigan’s Phone was a series, it could have brought all of the themes from the book onto the screen.

2/10 Barbarian Was A Bit Messy

While Barbarian had a very stacked cast and good cinematography, the story itself struggled with pacing, and the plot progression was shaky. When the major plot twist happened, it brought up a lot of questions for the viewers.

While some questions did receive an answer, Barbarian didn’t flesh out every detail it introduced. Sometimes, films get ahead of themselves and introduce increasingly complex details without factoring in the time constraint. This happened with Barbarian, which left unanswered questions that had viewers scratching their heads at the end of the movie. A television show’s runtime could have given Barbarian the time it needed to completely tell its story.

1/10 Don’t Worry Darling Needed To Slow Down

Don’t Worry Darling was on track to be the best movie of 2022. The surrounding hype around this film was undeniable, which was helped by the cast of A-List celebrities and the stylistic elements akin to those found in Oscar-winning films. When it premiered, Don’t Worry Darling was underwhelming.

The film appeared to be all style and no substance, though the performances were praised. If the movie was a TV series, Don’t Worry Darling could have been an effective slow-burn. It would have hadthe time and structure to allow the eerie story to fully develop and be exposed to the audience at a better pace. It’s not impossible that as a series, Don’t Worry Darling could have been comparable to a science-fiction giant such as Westworld.

