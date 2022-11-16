10 Best Disney Movies With Dark Source Material

Disney movies are best known as family-friendly fare. They’re considered well-suited for children and archetypal examples of fairy tales that end happily ever after. While the films are too light and childish for some audiences, this isn’t true of the source material that many Disney films adapt.





Some classic Disney movies adapt folklore or older pieces of literature. These are often very dark stories that undergo a great deal of sanitization to make them suitable for family consumption. There are worse fates for villains, worse tribulations for the heroes, and often a level of violence that would shock many audiences. This is true even of some of Disney’s best movies.

10/10 The Little Mermaid Is One Of Hans Christian Andersen’s Bleakest Stories

The Little Mermaid is known as a fun, lighthearted Disney film, albeit one with a dark villain in Ursula. However, even the darkest moments of the film pale in comparison to Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid story.

Nearly every part of the original fairy tale is darker. In the original story, the Little Mermaid suffers much more as a human. Every step hurts, but she willingly suffers to dance for the prince. Nonetheless, he falls in love with somebody else, and the Little Mermaid dies of a broken heart. The only light part of the ending is that she is given a chance to earn a place in Heaven.

9/10 Peter Pan Is Much Less Murderous In The Disney Film

Peter Pan is a film with genuinely grim notes. It contains violence, abandonment, and a genuine threat of death. However, Peter Pan is a much lighter character in the Disney movie.

Peter’s obsession with youth and childhood is darker in the original J. M. Barrie Peter Pan story. In that tale, Peter is vicious with the Lost Boys. When they grow too old, he “thins them out.” It’s never explained what he does, but it’s implied he kills them. For their own part, the Lost Boys are children who fell from their prams and were lost by their parents, putting a much darker spin on them.

8/10 Hercules Adapts Almost None Of Its Source Material

Hercules is a very loose adaptation of Greek mythology. For the most part, it retains some names and concepts and changes almost everything else. The real story of Hercules – Heracles in Greek – is much darker.

Heracles is best-associated with his Twelve Labors, tasks he has to do while enslaved and often involving murdering rare creatures. Much later in life, he dies when his wife believes him to be unfaithful. Heracles’ wife gives him clothes soaked in the Hydra’s poisonous blood, and he dies a hideous death as a result.

7/10 The Jungle Book Stops Short Of The Sadder, Later Stories

Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book is a collection of related poems focusing on the Indian jungle. There is a narrative woven throughout, and one of these threads follows Mowgli and his time in the jungle. Disney’s The Jungle Book adapts a few of these poems but ends after Mowgli’s Brothers.

Later poems take Mowgli’s story in a darker direction. He struggles to reintegrate into human society and gets exiled as a sorcerer. In The Second Jungle Book, he recruits the animals of the jungle to lay waste to his village.

6/10 The Lion King Draws Inspiration From Shakespeare

Although it isn’t a retelling like many other films, The Lion King is clearly inspired by Hamlet. It follows similar story beats that are simplified for a younger audience. Luckily, The Lion King takes on a much more cheerful tone and has a much happier ending than Hamlet.

In Hamlet, the title character’s uncle marries his mother and kills his father. The plot deals with Hamlet’s increasing darkness as he swears himself to revenge. The play ends with almost every named character dying in a mass slaughter. The Lion King takes a much more traditional approach, with most of its characters surviving.

5/10 Sleeping Beauty Loses Its Most Problematic Aspects

Sleeping Beauty is one of the most beloved Disney films ever. It probably wouldn’t have this status if it adapted the worst parts of the fairy tale. There are several versions of the story, many of which are darker than the Disney version. However, one detail stands out.

In many traditional tellings of the tale, it isn’t true love’s kiss that awakens the sleeping princess. Instead, the prince assaults her while she sleeps. She becomes pregnant and is awoken by one of her children sucking on her fingers. Even in a less family-friendly story, it’s unlikely that this part of the tale would have been adapted.

4/10 The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Invents A Happy Ending

Despite its popularity, The Hunchback of Notre Dame is one of the darkest Disney movies ever made. However, this is because it draws on the exceptionally dark novel of the same name by Victor Hugo. The novel is a grim historical tale that notably differs in its ending.

In both versions of the story, Esmeralda is to be hanged. In the Disney film, Quasimodo swings in and saves her, while Frollo falls to his death. In the novel, Esmeralda dies, Quasimodo kills Frollo, and then he sits by Esmeralda’s grave. It ends with Quasimodo’s skeleton being found next to Esmeralda’s in a grim dénouement.

3/10 Cinderella Omits Many Of Its Worst Details

Cinderella is actually one of the most faithful Disney adaptations. The overall story is very similar between the fairy tale and the Disney film. However, the fairy tale has a surprising amount of unpleasant gore, particularly in the Brothers Grimm version.

A notable omitted detail is the stepsisters maiming themselves. To try to fit into the slipper, they mutilate their feet. It’s far from the only gruesome part of the story. In some versions, the stepsisters and stepmother have their eyes eaten by crows as a punishment for their mistreatment of Cinderella.

2/10 Frozen Deviates Heavily From The Snow Queen

The Disney musical Frozen is a much less straightforward adaptation than many Disney films. It draws heavy inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen but stops short of retelling it. Instead, Frozen tells its own story with a great many differences. Most of these differences create a more lighthearted and fun story.

A recurring story beat in The Snow Queen is a broken mirror that reflects everything in the darkest possible fashion. Shards of this mirror enter the eyes and hearts of people and turn them bitter and miserable. Notably, this mirror is created by the Devil. There’s nothing of this sort in Frozen, which tells a more conventional and upbeat story.

1/10 Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs Has A Lesser Punishment For Its Villain

Snow White is Disney’s first animated feature film, and one of its more faithful adaptations. The story hits similar beats but removes less savory details to make it more family-friendly. Notably, the evil queen suffers a much worse fate.

In the original Snow White story, the queen is tortured to death. At his and Snow White’s wedding, the prince orders the queen to step into red-hot iron slippers and dance until she’s dead. After this happens, the couple carries on with their wedding.

