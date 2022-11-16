20 Songs We Want To Hear On Yellowstone This Season

Yellowstone is BACK.

The hit series’ fifth season premiered this past Sunday, so we’re already finding out what happens next with the Dutton’s and their ranch. John is the Governor of Montana, Beth has Jamie under her thumb, Carter is a full grown man, we got some dead wolves… a lot is going on.

While the show has risen in prominence largely due to its captivating plot line, top tier acting, and breathtaking scenery, these three characteristics are not the only thing Yellowstone fans are looking forward to this upcoming season.

Sure these are probably the main things, but many fans also love the authentic and well-timed music played throughout the show, and as a result, the music has become an important aspect.

Many of the artists they play are renowned in non-mainstream scenes and by those who know their music, yet fly under the radar of the general public.

Artists like Ryan Bingham, Whiskey Myers, Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell, and Turnpike, all the way to Shane Smith and the Saints, Tanner Ursey, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, Red Shahan, and many more have found themselves featured on the show, an occurrence often followed by a substantial increase in the streaming of their music.

Dubbed the “Yellowstone Effect,” the show has helped up and coming artists grow their fanbases, and it also proves that viewers who may not always come across such great music on their own are starting to take note of the non-mainstream music scene.

With all that being said, I am excited to see what new artists Andrea von Foerster, the show’s music supervisor, chooses to include throughout season 5. After taking a look back through Whiskey Riff’s extensive Yellowstone – The Soundtrack playlist to refresh my memory on who has been played in the show and who hasn’t, I’ve compiled a list of 20 artists I think should (and could) be included on the upcoming season, as well as one song by each that I think could fit the show.

Let your imagination run wild here… could y’all see any of these being played in Yellowstone this season?

49 Winchester – “Last Call”

Aaron Watson – “Can’t Be a Cowboy Forever”

American Aquarium – “Wolves”

Arlo McKinley – “To Die For”

Charles Wesley Godwin – “Here in Eden”

Chris Knight – “Enough Rope”

Drayton Farley – “Dreamer”

Emily Scott Robinson – “Marriage Ain’t the End of Being Lonely”

Ian Noe – “POW Blues”

Josh Meloy – “Natural Born Killer”

J.R. Carroll – “Stay”

Kaitlin Butts – “blood”

Kat Hasty – “The Devil in Us All”

Kylie Frey – “Spur of the Moment”

Lost Dog Street Band – “September Doves”

Mike and the Moonpies – “You Look Good in Neon”

Morgan Wade – “The Night”

Read Southall Band – “Time To Kill”

Reckless Kelly – “Wicked Twisted Road”

Vincent Neil Emerson – “High on Gettin’ By”

If we’re lucky, some of these artists will get added to the Yellowstone soundtrack this season.

If not, there is still plenty of great country music on there anyway. Go ahead and check it out for yourself!

So, if you’re as stoked as I am for the music of Season 5, you MUST be following our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack playlist, available on Spotify and Apple Music.

Featuring EVERY SINGLE SONG from the series, we make sure we update it in real time, so every Sunday night, all the new stuff is right there.

It’s the most-followed Yellowstone playlist out there, and no joke… it might just be the best playlist on planet Earth.

Spotify

Apple Music

In case you missed the Season 5 trailer: