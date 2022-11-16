24 Celebrities You Might Have Forgotten Were Trump Supporters In 2020

Because it’s always interesting, let’s take a look at what famous people voted for him in 2020 because some of them have already said they’re supporting him in 2024…
In 2020 she was outspoken for Trump on Twitter:
And in April of this year, she said she didn’t regret it.
He was a huge Trump supporter, and probably is still one.
He has golfed with Trump multiple times.
Really, many times.
Earlier in November, he was tweeting about Oprah and Dr. Oz.
In 2019, she would always tweet about Trump.
Here she was in her Trump 2020 hat:
He used to sell Trump merchandise:
And he was tweeting about Trump in June earlier this year:
He told the Washington Post in 2019: “Oh, I’m backing the president for sure. I don’t like a single Democratic candidate. I mean Pete Buttigieg is an interesting guy and he’s smart and he’s eloquent, but when you start getting into his economic philosophies and that whole Marxist push — no, I’m not cool with that.”
Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley
He told the Cassius Morris Show in September 2020: “I will say I’m a Trump supporter. All the politicians have had skeletons in the closet. But I think Trump is the strongest leader that we’ve got on the table.”
He posted a video on Instagram in August 2020 showing his support for Trump, saying, “We the people have turned our backs on this great man who been working effortlessly to restore the balance for the Republic and didn’t even take a paycheck.”
Last night, he tweeted his support for Donald Trump in 2024:
The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kristy Swanson
Former Grey's Anatomy actor Isaiah Washington
Earlier this month, he tweeted a was a “little miffed” with Trump.
Love Connection host Chuck Woolery
Conor McGregor (even though he is Irish lol)
In early 2020, he called Trump a “Phenomenal President.”
Former Entertainment Tonight host Mary Hart
The O.C. star Samaire Armstrong
She captioned this picture from November 2020: “All my friends are MAGA.”
And last and most obviously, the Duck Dynasty guys
