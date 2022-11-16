3-Month Free Trials of Apple TV+ and Apple Music Come to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks This Holiday – Xbox Wire

Since our roll out of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks in 2020, we’ve worked closely with content providers and companies to bring our Ultimate members unique experiences and in-game content at no additional cost. Today, we are excited to bring Ultimate members our newest perks*: a 3-month free trial of Apple TV+ and a 3-month free trial of Apple Music (Terms Apply).

Starting today, Ultimate members can enjoy Apple TV+, home to Oscar-winning films, Emmy-winning shows, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment. Also, Ultimate members can get over 100 million songs, expertly curated playlists, and more on Apple Music, all ad-free, and listen across their devices. We are excited to provide these trials as Perks so that our members can spend the holidays listening to their favorite music and streaming their favorite Apple Original series such as “Ted Lasso,” “Shantaram,” “See,” “Mythic Quest,” “Bad Sisters,” and “Severance;” movies like Oscar-winning Best Picture “CODA,” “Causeway,” and the upcoming “Spirited;” acclaimed documentaries like “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me;” and new originals added every month.

Ultimate members who do not currently have an Apple TV+ or Apple Music subscription can claim either or both Perks on their Xbox console or Xbox app on Windows. Once the Perk is claimed, members will be directed to the respective Apple TV+ or Apple Music site to activate their subscription. Members can claim and activate both free trials now until March 31, 2023.

From all of us at Team Xbox, we hope that you enjoy your 3-month free access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music through the Perks program this holiday season. Stay tuned for more upcoming Xbox Game Pass Perks!

*Available in all markets where Apple TV+ and Apple Music are available (except Russia and Turkey for Apple TV+ and Russia for Apple Music).