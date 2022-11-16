85th Street and I-29 Proposed Interchange Environmental Assessment Public Open House

The City of Sioux Falls, City of Tea, Lincoln County, South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will hold a public open house to receive public input on the Environmental Study and Environmental Assessment (EA) for the 85th Street and I 29 proposed interchange and the preferred alternative for the interchange. The public open house will be on November 17, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Central time at the Sioux Falls Lutheran School, 6715 South Boe Lane, Sioux Falls.

The study advisory team and engineering consultants have prepared the EA in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to develop and evaluate the type and location alternatives for a new interchange and corridor improvements. A prerecorded presentation will be played for participants during the open house, and participants will have the opportunity to discuss any questions with the project design team.

The City Engineer’s Office, SDDOT Sioux Falls Area, and the consultant design staff will be available with displays to discuss the upcoming project. During this time, participants will also have the opportunity to present written comments. Comments may be submitted at the open house, or by emailing one of the project contacts below. The comment period regarding the EA will close on December 2, 2022.

For further information regarding this project, contact Shannon Ausen (City of Sioux Falls) at 605 367 8607 or sausen@siouxfalls.org, Steve Gramm (SDDOT) at 605 773 3281 or steve.gramm@state.sd.us; and Al Murra, (SEH) at 605 330 7015 or amurra@sehinc.com.

If an ADA accommodation is needed, please contact the Human Relations Office at 605 367 8745 (voice), 605 367 7039 (TTY), or humanrelations@siouxfalls.org at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting.