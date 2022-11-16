9 2022 Streaming Holiday Movies Redditors Are Most Excited For

With the holidays approaching, there’s no better time to rewatch the classics than now. Movies like Home Alone and The Santa Clause are fan favorites that are binged countless times during this time of year, but there are also new, original movies coming to screens, thanks to streaming services.





Streaming companies like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ (among others) have a lineup of new and exciting holiday movies coming this November and December. Fans of holiday movies have been talking about their excitement for these soon-to-come movies on websites like Reddit. And while some movies don’t seem that intriguing, there are others with well-known faces that fans are excited about.

Falling For Christmas

Streaming on Netflix (November 10)

There are countless tropes in Hallmark Christmas movies, which can rub some viewers the wrong way because they’re ready for innovative storytelling that hasn’t been beaten to death.

However, once Christmas fans heard that Lindsay Lohan was returning to acting with a Netflix Christmas movie called Falling for You, pet peeves about Christmas movie tropes went out the window. Kericho encouraged others who liked warm holiday movies to give it a chance. “I enjoyed it mostly [because] of seeing Lindsay doing so well again, but if you’re into the genre you should definitely have some fun too as long as you don’t expect to have your mind blown or any twists, just a very cozy safe feel-good time for the holidays,” they wrote.

Ghosts Of Christmas Always

Streaming on The Hallmark Channel (October 30)

There are some amazing Hallmark Channel Christmas movies out there, and fans of the channel hoped Ghosts of Christmas Always would be added to that list. Starring Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding and Kim Matula, Ghosts of Christmas Always revolve around the Ghost of Christmas Present helping a lost soul find his holiday cheer.

The movie can be streamed on Hallmark Movies Now and was recommended by a few Redditors. “This was sooooo [sic] good! The story was so engaging, and all the actors performed their parts wonderfully,” Juan_Calavera wrote. ReferenceMajestic751 agreed with the movie’s magic, writing, “I LOVED this Christmas movie! Will definitely re-watch with my family.”

Spirited

Streaming on Apple TV+ (November 18)

Spirited has a heavy lineup of iconic actors, like Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer, that star in this comedic musical. The holiday film is another fun adaptation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, with Reynolds’ character being visited by Christmas past, present, and yet to come.

BluesKiddoWeCanToo was excited after watching the trailer, writing, “This seems fun. Hidden musical between two guys you wouldn’t expect it from.” Others noted that they were excited to see Will Ferrell dance and sing, which isn’t his norm for movies.

Christmas With You

Streaming on Netflix (November 17)

Freddie Prinze Jr. was a part of some of the most unforgettable teen romance movies in the ’90s and 2000s. However, the older he got Prinze stepped away from the spotlight to focus on his family. In a surprising twist, he came back to acting to star in Netflix’s holiday movie, Christmas With You.

Starring alongside Aimee Garcia, the movie focuses on a pop star who goes back to her hometown for the holidays and realizes there’s more to life than her career. Will she choose to be a pop star or follow her heart in a small Christmas town? Diehard fans of Freddie Prinze Jr. can’t wait for the film. Nayapapaya wrote, “Yay, Freddie Prinze Jr. in a Netflix rom-com?! This was tailor-made for me.”

The Guardian Of The Galaxy Holiday Special

Streaming on Disney+ (November 25)

Streaming on Disney+ at the end of November, Guardians of the Galaxy fans couldn’t hold back their excitement for this holiday special that follows the main cast as they get into the holiday spirit (with a few hijinks thrown in).

Starring Kevin Bacon, Vin Diesel, Chris Pratt, and more, The Guardian of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a long-awaited one for fans. Fans on Reddit loved that Mantis and Drax go to Earth to capture Kevin Bacon to uplift Peter for Christmas. Nooker joked on Reddit, “I’m all for Hallmark MCU lets goo! [sic]”

The Noel Diary

Streaming on Netflix (November 24)

The Noel Diary is one of the darker Netflix holiday movies coming out this winter, but it’s one that pulls viewers in because of its original and gripping storyline. Starring Justin Hartley and Barrett Doss, the two characters meet after Hartley’s character’s mom passes away and he’s left cleaning out her estate.

Thanks to an old diary, the two become close just in time for the holidays. While one Redditor saw comparisons between the film and This Is Us, Caf61 wrote, “I like the actress (she’s on Station 19) and him. I will watch it. It looks predictable but cozy.” Because of the depth to this movie, it’s one that fans are eager for.

A Christmas Story Christmas

Streaming on HBO Max (November 17)

The 1983 cult film A Christmas Story was given a sequel on HBO Max, A Christmas Story Christmas. Although A Christmas Story had iconic moments that can’t be replicated, fans of the original can’t wait for a continuation of the beloved story.

A Christmas Story Christmas shows an adult Ralphie return to his childhood home for the holidays with his kids to show them what a jolly Christmas looks like. Along the way, new and old faces appear. Because of how loved the original movie is, some fans have low expectations for this sequel. However, JamesneySmith thought the movie had promise. “Well I’m usually one to roll my eyes at these legasequels [sic] but gotta say this one looks pretty fun and full of that Christmas spirit. I’ll check it out for sure,” they wrote.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Streaming on Netflix (December 2)

In yet another version of A Christmas Carol, Netflix does their spin on the old classic with the animated Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. The streaming giant doesn’t add any frills to this beloved tale, showing what Christmas Eve is like for Ebenezer Scrooge.

While some Christmas movie fans aren’t thrilled for another remake of the tale, others were excited about another rendition. Typical_Humanoid didn’t understand the pushback on the film and wrote, “I don’t get why another version would make people angry. We have long passed the point of no return. This will be retold forever. And it’s fun to compare them. This already looks better than the 2009 animated one so, why not?”

The Santa Clauses

Steaming on Disney+ (November 16)

While The Santa Clauses is a continuation of The Santa Clause franchise, it’s not a movie but instead a series. After being Santa for 30 years, Scott Calvin’s Santa magic dwindles because humans lost the holiday spirit.

Because of this, Scott retires as Santa and has a hard time adjusting to mortal life. The fun and festive miniseries is set to release November 16. Rocker2013 is excited about the miniseries, writing, “This actually looks great. I have a lot of nostalgia for these movies. Nothing beats the first but the 2nd was pretty good too. 3rd fell off a cliff, but this looks really good.”

