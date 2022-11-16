A Pod Success! Love Is Blind’s Lauren and Cameron’s Relationship Timeline

A pod success! After an effortless connection on Love Is Blind season 1, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton continue to prove that love truly is blind.

“Married life is great,” Lauren exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020, one month after the first season finale aired. “I mean, I’ve been single for a long time, okay? And I’m gonna tell you, it’s kind of better with a partner. … It took me a while to get used to that. Like, I’m so independent, I like doing stuff on my own, and Cameron’s like, ‘Let me help you.’ So I’ve been loving it. It’s good to have a partner. It’s good.”

The content creator and the AI scientist had an instantaneous connection during the first iteration of the Netflix dating series, which was filmed in Atlanta in fall 2018. After a few deep conversations in the pods, Lauren and Cameron revealed they were falling in love. Cameron went on to pop the question without seeing his now-wife in person.

“I feel so blessed to have you come into my life,” the Alliance AI founder said during his pod proposal. “I love you so much, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?”

Lauren quickly accepted before the pair had a chance to meet face-to-face and jumpstart their accelerated wedding plans.

“I would love for this to work out between Cameron and I because he’s everything I’ve ever wanted in a husband, in a father to my future children,” Lauren gushed in a confessional during Love Is Blind season 1, which dropped on the streaming platform in February 2020. “I’ve never felt like this with any man, and I think we would have a wonderful life together.”

The Leap of Faith coauthors both said “I do” during their November 2018 nuptials, which aired during the season 1 finale. Since then, their romance has continued to blossom.

“Right before this experience, I was just at the point where I had given up on the fairytale. Feeling like we sell little girls these dreams of a Prince Charming that doesn’t really exist. Clearly, God had the last laugh,” Lauren wrote via Instagram in March 2020. “I was open-minded entering this experience honestly never expecting to fall in love and become the happiest I’ve ever been all while being recorded for the world to see.”

She added at the time: “When I said Cameron looked like a Prince I meant it. He to me embodied everything I had dreamed of in my fairytale: Kind, smart, loving, selfless, brave could make me laugh and cry all in one conversation, but most importantly made me feel valued and loved. Of course like anything in life we are humans and not without struggle. But as you mature you learn that the struggles are what strengthen you and help you realize what needs more care. I’m excited to continue this next chapter with you Mr. Hamilton.”

Since leaving the pods, the happy couple have been eagerly anticipating their next milestones.

“We definitely are starting our family planning. I’m not pregnant, let me preface by saying, however, we do have a little fur baby. His name is Spark,” the Match Me If You Can host told Us in April 2021. “So, he’s our child for now and our work is our child.”

Scroll below for Lauren and Cameron’s sweetest relationship moments: