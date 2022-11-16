Ad Age Web3 awards—what to know before you enter

What is the Web3 Marketing Trailblazers awards?

The Ad Age Web3 Marketing Trailblazers awards recognize people who have helped companies explore Web3 or Web3-adjacent spaces. Trailblazers will have at least one example, from the past 12 months, of working on a project that advanced a brand’s Web3 strategy. And entrants don’t have to be a “traditional” marketers, either—submissions are encouraged from innovators at brands, agencies, tech companies, publishers, startups and Web3 communities.

Who is eligible?

Nominees from outside the U.S. are welcome to enter; all entries must be made in English.

What counts as Web3?

Web3 includes projects that incorporate decentralized communities, tokenized economies and blockchain technology. The projects can represent the proto-metaverse from pioneers in the space, too. Brands’ Web3 activations can include video games, mixed reality, virtual goods, digital fashion, virtual influencers, NFT collaborations and more.

For more information about Ad Age’s Web3 coverage, and examples of work, check our metaverse blog and our NFT blog.

What are the deadlines?

Entries for the Web3 Marketing Trailblazer Awards will close early next year, with a final deadline for nominations of Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET.

How much does it cost to enter?

The entry fee for the awards is $350. You may nominate multiple executives from one company, but each must be a separate entry. No team entries will be accepted.

How do I enter?

Instructions, criteria, eligibility and tips for entering can all be found at AdAge.com/Web3Awards.

When are the honorees notified?

Honorees will be notified in April 2023 and published on AdAge.com in late spring.