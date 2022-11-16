All Warzone 2 contracts explained

If you’re scratching your head about Warzone 2 contracts and aren’t sure what they are, never mind how they work, then we’ve got your back. Contracts are in-game missions, secondary to your main one of out-living your opponents, and they can take four forms. Each one tasks you with something different and will reward you with XP, and money, with some even respawning your dead squad members, or showing you where the next circle will be.

Here are the four contracts in Warzone 2 and how they work:

Secure Intel: This contract is split into two stages; the first stage tasks you with finding a laptop in a highlighted area on your map. Once you get close to the laptop, it will ping it for you and your squad. Interact with the laptop and you’ll pull out the hard drive. You’ll then be given instructions to deliver said hard drive to another location on the map. Once at the second location, insert the hard drive into the computer and stay near it while it uploads the data. You’ll be rewarded with XP, money, and the location of the next circle on completion.

Safecracker: Picking up the safecracker contract will immediately mark three locations on your map, with each of these housing a safe that needs to be opened by you and your squad. Interacting with these safes will plant a C4 and start a timer – you'll want to get out of the way before it blows. Each safe will drop money and loot, with more money and XP as the reward for successfully cracking all three.

Most Wanted: When you pick up a most wanted contract, you'll be marked on the map for every other player in your game. If you manage to survive the four-minute timer, you'll receive money, XP, and any of your dead squad members will respawn. Killing other players and looting caches will lower your timer, so try to find the balance between hiding, and being aggressive.

There you have every Warzone 2 contract, and how they work. If you’re planning on taking on the entire map with a most wanted contract on your back, you’d better have one of the best Warzone 2 loadouts in your back pocket. A long range weapon like the best Warzone 2 Victus XMR loadout will be able to pick off enemies before they’ve had a chance to ruin your fun.