Amanda Owen garners attention in tiny shorts as she hikes up mountain

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen took to Instagram this week to share pictures of her mountain hike.

The shepherdess went on her walk with daughter Nancy, one of her nine children with estranged husband Clive Owen.

The 48-year-old braved the cold temperatures by opting for tiny shorts, but kept the rest of her body warm with a coat and hiking boots.

Amanda went on to share a video of her surroundings as they finally made it to the top.

In view of her 528,000 followers, Amanda wrote: “Gathering for tupping time and there’s a mountain to climb but just look at the view.”

Many of her fans commented on the snap, including Aliwrightmusic, who wrote: “Gorgeous.”

K.j.m.1 commented: “Living the dream,” while Gail_force10 typed: “Superb!”