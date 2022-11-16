AMD Software Adrenalin 22.11.1 lands with support for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 | Club386

AMD has released its latest graphics driver, Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.11.1, adding support for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, alongside customary bug fixes.

This update tackles World of Warships’ missing prediction line – something we explained briefly in the previous Adrenalin 22.10.3 news – visual corruption when using MSAA (Multisample Anti-Aliasing) on OpenGL applications, and high idle VRAM clocks on some graphics cards.

Note that while AMD did mark the ‘Higher than expected idle VRAM clock’ bug as being fixed, many users are reporting that the problem is still present with their setups.

The remaining known bugs requiring a fix seem to be mainly video related, with black screens and stuttering during playback. The 100 per cent utilisation problem is simply a visual bug, not influencing the operations of the machine, so unless you need this metric for testing, it’s not a big deal.

World of Warships prediction line, Source: Hisamin_Yurisky on Reddit

Here is the full list of changes:

Highlights

Support for: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales



Fixed Issues

World Of Warships prediction lines may be missing on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

When Radeon Anti-Lag is enabled, a beep can be heard when pressing the shift + back key.

OpenGL applications using MSAA may see visual corruption.

Higher than expected idle VRAM clock using multi-monitor setups on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.

Selected objects may be missing in Edificius.

Known Issues

During video playback and window switching, an intermittent driver timeout or black screen may occur on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs using some 240Hz refresh rate displays or high refresh rate primary display plus low refresh rate secondary display configurations.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.

Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Important Notes