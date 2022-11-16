Android will soon rival Apple again thanks to a big new hidden upgrade





Apple’s new A16 Bionic-powered iPhone 14 Pro might be the fastest smartphone on the planet but Android is about to fight back. US technology firm Qualcomm has just unleashed its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor at its yearly Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii and it is not only quicker than before but also way smarter.

Qualcomm is promising that future phones, with this chip hidden inside, will feature improved Artificial Intelligence that will not only make everyday tasks such as scanning QR codes and facial recognition faster but also improve the next batch of shots for the family album and social media posts. That’s all thanks to the Gen 2 being able to tweak the camera settings in real-time to help you snap perfect photos. Most current devices, including the iPhone, will automatically adjust images once they’ve been shot. This function helps to enhance faces or make the sky look brighter. However, Qualcomm is boasting that the Gen 2 will be much better at boosting picture quality with each part of the image getting an instant retouch. “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 automatically enhances photos and videos in real time with semantic segmentation, which uses an AI neural network to make the camera contextually aware of faces, facial features, hair, clothes, skies and more –and optimise them individually so every detail receives customised professional image tuning,” the US tech giant explained.

We’ll have to wait and see just how good this function is but consumers won’t complain if every image they shoot looks like it’s been snapped by a pro. Along with better still images, the Gen 2 can also add that instant professional makeover to make your next home movie and things will be boosted further thanks to the ability to record video up to 8K HDR at 60 frames per second. Of course, it’s not just the camera that is getting better. There’s also a massive boost coming to performance which will make tasks such as gaming feel up to 25 percent faster whilst also being more efficient meaning you get more battery life. Other features enabled by this chip include blisteringly quick downloads thanks to more powerful 5G and access to new Wi-Fi 7 technology plus there’s better audio for those who love their wireless earbuds. Security is also boosted making sure devices stay safe.

Although we’re still waiting to hear exactly what phones will get the Gen 2 chip, manufacturers including Sony, OnePlus, OPPO and Xiaomi have all confirmed they will be using it in the future. Samsung’s next Galaxy S23, which could launch soon, is also expected to be powered by this upgraded brain. Apple had better beware! “We are passionate about enabling people to do more, so we design Snapdragon with the user at the center. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, will revolutionize the landscape of flagship smartphones in 2023,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 delivers groundbreaking AI, unparalleled connectivity, and champion-level gameplay, enabling consumers to enhance every experience on their most trusted device.”

