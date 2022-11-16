Angolan president heads to Norway – Prensa Latina

The Republic’s Vice-President Esperança da Costa and other members of the Executive said farewell to the head of State and Government at the “4 de Febrero” International Airport in Luanda.

According to Spokesman Luís Fernado, this is Lourenço’s first trip as a President to the European country, located in the western and northern region of Scandinavia, where he expects to meet separately with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and King Harald V of Norway.

The secretary of the Presidency for Institutional Communication and Press said that the official program starts on Thursday when the Angolan president should deliver a speech at a business forum, where executives of large Norwegian companies will attend.

During his stay in Oslo, Lourenço also plans to meet with leaders of companies from different spheres interested in investing here.

