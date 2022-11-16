Appeal to industry: Ukraine energy equipment (HTML)

Russia’s barbaric invasion has brought devastating destruction to Ukraine and its people. And since October, Putin has been waging a brutal and targeted war against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Over 40% has been damaged or destroyed.

With winter around the corner, millions from Kyiv to Kherson are without energy supply, forced to confront the fearsome prospect of cold days and dark nights. Ukrainian energy companies are working tirelessly to repair damaged infrastructure. But they urgently need more energy equipment, and both time and money are running short.

The Energy Community Secretariat has been coordinating and transporting business-to­ business donations of specialised energy equipment since March 2022, in cooperation with the Emergency Response Coordination Centre ( ERCC ) of the European Union. So far, 33 shipments of urgently needed energy equipment and materials have been successfully delivered to Ukraine, including donations from the UK.

But we must do more. In Ukraine’s hour of need, we share an unshakeable responsibility to our friends fighting for their freedom. Now is the time for each of us to redouble our efforts.

The Ukraine has asked for help, and we have responded – not with words, but with action. We are providing £10 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, set up and managed by the Energy Community Secretariat. But we want your help, too.

The Energy Community Ukraine Taskforce is ready to assist UK companies supplying equipment and provide guidance on the most urgent needs. For more information: www.energy-community.org/regionalinitiatives/Ukraine

Independent procurement is also being carried out by the United States Agency for International Development. For more information: https://energysecurityua.org/tenders/

At this most difficult time, I am calling on you to consider if you can play your part, by supplying emergency energy equipment helping to keep Ukrainian homes warm and hopes bright.

The RT Hon Grant Shapps MP

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy